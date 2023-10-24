Paralympic veteran Ryley Batt has steered the Australian Steelers to victory in the 2023 International Wheelchair Rugby World Championships (IWRC) in Paris.
Australia were dominant throughout the final against Canada, despite losing to them in the opening game of the tournament.
Batt showed his class from the start, turning over the first ball of the game to send his team in for the opening try.
Batt continued to shine as Australia took a two-try lead before Canada returned the favour to make the score 13-22 in the first quarter.
Australia again stretched their lead to two tries in the second quarter before Canada bounced back once more to make it 26-25 at half-time.
The third quarter proved decisive as Batt combined repeatedly with captain Chris Bond to stretch Australia's lead to 40-36.
Their success comes off the back of their 2022 World Cup victory in Denmark where Batt was named the tournament MVP.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.