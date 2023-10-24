Port Macquarie News
Accused Port Macquarie Town Beach rapist drops bail bid

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 25 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 4:00am
Bilal Jdid was arrested in Port Macquarie on Wednesday, August 23. Picture, NSW Police
Bilal Jdid was arrested in Port Macquarie on Wednesday, August 23. Picture, NSW Police

The new lawyers for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on Port Macquarie's Town Beach have withdrawn his latest application for bail.

