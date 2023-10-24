The new lawyers for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on Port Macquarie's Town Beach have withdrawn his latest application for bail.
Magistrate Georgina Darcy confirmed their decision in Port Macquarie Local Court on Tuesday, October 24.
Bilal Jdid, 25, had appeared via audio visual link from custody before Magistrate Darcy five days earlier, on Thursday, October 19.
His Sydney-based lawyer, who also appeared via audio visual link, initially indicated he wanted to apply for bail but was told by Magistrate Darcy that he - or an agent - would have to do so in person.
Court documents show Jdid has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, and sexually touch another person without consent.
Police say the 18-year-old woman was on Stewart Street, Port Macquarie, about 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 16, when she was allegedly approached by Jdid.
Police say he forced her into sand dunes nearby and sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene on foot.
It is alleged he was not known to the woman and had been in Port Macquarie for only one week before the alleged assault took place.
Jdid does not speak English and required an Arabic interpreter when the matter was mentioned before Magistrate Darcy.
The court heard that the brief of evidence was not ready and the case needed to be adjourned until December 7, when the matter will return to the Port Macquarie Local Court for an update on the police brief..
The case is also listed in the Supreme Court in Sydney on November 13 for a callover (bail).
