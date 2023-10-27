Port Macquarie News
Study shows areas burnt during Black Summer yet to recover

By Staff Reporters
October 28 2023 - 4:00am
Hillville fire in November 2019. Ridges in Kiwarrak State Forest that were burnt in the Black Summer bushfires still have not recovered. Picture by Scott Calvin.
The Black Summer bushfires in 2019-2020 burnt an unprecedented area of more than five million hectares of eastern Australia, with severe economic, environmental, and human impacts.

