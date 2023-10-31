Waniora Village Butchery can once again claim the title of best sausages in Port Macquarie after their second and third place wins at the Australian Meat Industry Council's (AMIC) NSW Sausage King Competition.
The butchery' Bratwurst came second in the Continental Sausage section with their Banh Mi sausages placing third in the Gourmet section.
"Second and third best in NSW is still sensational," Owner Greg Bisaro said
"And six first places and four second places in the Mid North Coast [competition]- I'm happy with that."
Mr Bisaro is used to claiming wins for the business but this year, he handed over the reins to daughter Gabby Bisaro and apprentice James Creighton to accept the award.
The pair travelled down to Parramatta to the AMIC NSW/ACT Industry Awards dinner to find out where the butchery had placed on Saturday, October 21.
We were nervous," Mr Creighton said.
"Especially because Dad wasn't there as well," Ms Bisaro said.
"It was our job to win something."
"Once we finally got called out it was a bit of relief but heaps of excitement," Mr Creighton said.
Ms Bisaro was the one who came up with the award winning Banh Mi sausages after discovering the flavour while working at a smokehouse food truck.
"I've done 10 years in the meat industry so I've made sausages before," she said.
"So I thought, let's make Banh Mi, it's delicious.
"But [Dad] was anti-coriander"
Mr Bisaro did some tweaking to the recipe but the coriander stayed put, with the award winning sausage now a big seller at the store.
Sausage making has been a passion for the Bisaro family.
Mr Bisaro started as a butcher 40 years ago and briefly left the industry to go into coal mining before returning to the business years later.
While working in the mines, he still had his mincer and hand sausage machine at home.
"Growing up as a kid, we used to make sausages," Ms Bisaro said.
"When I was 17 I got a job in Brisbane at a high end shop and [sausage making] was the interest [and] the fact Dad was really into it."
"At the shop I worked at, we were able to do really experimental sausages...and that grew the passion there."
The family tradition of making award winning sausages continues for the Bisaro family.
"I definitely love it," Ms Bisaro said .
Mr Bisaro said it was good seeing his daughter and apprentice who is "like family" accept the award.
"I'm getting bored," he said.
"It's nice to get them to think outside the square, come up with ideas and pass it on."
Having the awards continue to fill up the butcher shop's wall is great considering it's gotten harder to compete since COVID-19.
Logistics can make it difficult to transport meat out of the state especially when the sausages are already in high demand for locals.
"We are known for gourmet sausages," Mr Bisaro said.
"The weekends have just been getting bigger and bigger."
Already the butcher shop is thinking of what to do for next year.
"I think we need to make my lamb salsa verde again," Ms Bisaro said.
