Waniora Village Butchery claims state Sausage King awards

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 1 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 4:00am
Waniora Village Butchery owner Greg Bisaro, daughter Gabby Bisaro and apprentice James Creighton revell in their state win. Picture by Emily Walker
Waniora Village Butchery can once again claim the title of best sausages in Port Macquarie after their second and third place wins at the Australian Meat Industry Council's (AMIC) NSW Sausage King Competition.

