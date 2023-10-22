Beach to Brother 2023 in full swing for seventh year

Nearly 400 competitors have laced up their runners, pinned on their bib and headed to the coast to compete in this year's Beach to Brother trail festival.
Those running the marathon woke up just before dawn to begin at Town Beach, travelling down to Laurieton to finish at North Brother Mountain.
Port Macquaire Pacers' Liz Brennan was getting ready to complete the last leg of the run with her Pacer trio relay team from North Haven Beach.
"I've just come back from a hiking trip in Europe where I hiked around the Tour du Mont Blanc circuit," she said.
"And I thought North Brother can't be that bad!"
Other events part of the festival include the 21 kilometre, 10 kilometre, and five kilometre started later in the morning from Lake Cathie Beach, North Haven Beach and Laurie Reserve.
With weather expected to reach up to 32 degrees, Ms Brennan is making sure she's prepared.
"It does get very hot," she said.
"So I've got some water and I'll make sure I fill up at the aid station before I hit the big hill."
Event founder and director Mick Maher said the festival has experienced all sorts of conditions over the past seven years with rain, winds, even fires rolling up the southern side of the mountain on one occasion.
"It's nature and we have to roll with what it gives us," he said
"As with any event, we have mitigation strategies in place.
"We'll continue to observe the conditions, being wind and heat, over the coming days."
More fluids were out on the course with participants encouraged to stay hydrated, utlise shade, use sunscreen and wear the correct apparel.
This year organisers extended late entries to accommodate a maximum of 450 people with nearly 400 people registering to run.
Mr Maher said awesome to see the event that he started with friends Michael Percival and Simon Turnbull, reach the seven year mark.
"It's great every year to know that we've provided an opportunity for thousands of people now to get out and be active, to do things with family and friends, and to experience some of the best of Birpai Country," he said.
"It's humbling every year to have Michael and Simon involved in the event in some way."
"They do so much for the community unnoticed."
Men & Women at Work, Percival Property, Enriched Health Care, and Busways have been credited as providing important support to the event.
This year funds from the festival will be going towards the Heart of Courage Project after Melinda Cockshutt approached organisers.
The project raises funds to improve regional and First Nations cancer outcomes with every $20 donated going to sponsor a tree planted by the local Landcare.
"We don't know how much has been fundraised to date," Mr Maher said
"But we hope that with our participants joining in the efforts we can hit some great goals.
"Over the years we've proven it's possible and our participants have collaboratively helped us to fundraise quite a substantial amount."
Mr Maher was at the finish line at North Brother Mountain.
"... I'm looking forward to watching all of the smiles, despite the pain, of people literally crossing the line on a physical and emotional high," he said.
"Watching friends and family clapping each other, supporting each other, and giving each other cuddles on top of North Brother mountain.
"And hearing the stories being told in the background knowing they're long lasting and positive memories we've helped to create."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.