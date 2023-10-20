Tess McWilliams has been named the 2023 Greenmeadows Health Centre Sportsperson of the Year in the Sunrise Hastings Sports Awards.
Tess, who is only 18 years old, has already made a name for herself in the rugby league world.
In 2023, Tess was part of the Under 18s Australian Secondary School Girls Rugby League Tour to Papua New Guinea, where she showcased her skills and helped her team secure a victory.
The team was named following the conclusion of the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League 18 Years National Championships.
In the inaugural year of the competition, the championship hosted teams from NSW Combined High Schools, NSW Combined Catholic Colleges, NSW Combined Independent Schools, Queensland Representative Secondary Schools, ACT, Victoria, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
While her team didn't make the finals, the Port Macquarie local did enough to impress the Australian Schoolgirls team selectors.
She also played a crucial role in the Under 18 Girls Country Rugby Union winning the Grace Hamilton Shield over City, and was a key member of the NSWCCC Rugby Sevens team.
Tess couldn't attend the awards ceremony, held at Port Macquarie Panthers on October 20, due to her HSC commitments at MacKillop Senior College.
Her parents Kirrily and Pete McWilliams accepted the award on her behalf.
Kirrily said they were "very proud" of Tess for receiving the award.
"She works very hard, and it's really nice to see her receive recognition for the hard work and commitment she puts in," Kirrily told the Port News.
Pete said Tess' sporting career has gone from "strength to strength" this year.
"This last year has just been a blow out," he said. "She's very dedicated to her sporting commitments, so it's good to see her now reaping the rewards."
Tess had all but given up hope of playing rugby league this year after breaking her collarbone at the start of the season.
But her determination to make a swift recovery and return to the field led to her donning the don the green and gold of Australia in September.
"In February, we thought that sport was off for the year, but she's worked really hard to come back from that and to be stronger than ever," Kirrily said. "The support that her school and local club has given her has been excellent.
"They have gone above and beyond in helping her chase her dreams.
"She's focused on her HSC now before she can decide what she's going to do with her sport next year."
President of the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise, Di Hicks said, "As the Sports Person of the Year, Tess has cemented her place in the history books, and we can't wait to see what she accomplishes in the future".
The Rotary Club launched the Sunrise Hastings Sports Awards 24 years ago to encourage participation in sport by young people across the region and provide some financial support to local champions to help them achieve their sporting goals.
The Rotary Club once again combined with the Port Macquarie Hastings Sporting Fund to support the local sporting achievements.
The awards highlighted the level of talent across our region and diversity of sports available. Chelsea Hodges was awarded AusSport Scoreboards Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Primary School.
Chelsea competed at State level in both touch football & athletics, she was also invited to join the international touring squad for Wanderers Australian Netball.
New to the Sunrise Hastings Sports Awards was the Flower Hotel Senior Sportsperson of year which was awarded to footballer, Tyrone Flanagan. Flanagan represented New Zealand exiles at the Oztag world cup in Ireland.
Wauchope Thunder Rugby Club Men's Team was awarded the Donovan Oates Hannaford 2023 Senior Team of the year. The team were awarded as Premiers for the 2023 season in the Southern Division of Mid North Coast Rugby Union and received the Spirit of Rugby Award for the Southern Mid North Coast Division for 2023.
Laing + Simmons Port Macquarie Sportsperson with a Disability was awarded to Gold, Silver and Bronze medallist Andrew Tebbit. Tebbit participated in the 2023 Invictus games in multisport, including wheelchair rugby, rowing, cycling and outrigger canoe paddling.
Patterson Real Estate Junior Team of the Year was awarded to Shinkyokushin Karate Port Macquarie Dojo Kata Team who placed second and fourth in the 2023 Australian and South Pacific Championships and second place in the 2023 State Championships.
Well known local, Tony Judge was awarded Hastings Physio and Health Sporting Volunteer of the Year for his continual volunteering efforts working with the Newcastle Jets to conduct a regionally based academy in Port Macquarie.
Judge was also instrumental in the start-up of the IONA Football Club and has been president for the last six years. He not only coaches the Mens Team, but the Under 18s, Under 12s and 11s Girls and Under 9 Boys.
2023 Port Macquarie Hastings Sports Awards category winners:
