Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tess McWilliams named Sportsperson of the Year at Sunrise Hastings Sports Awards

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tess McWilliams has been named the 2023 Greenmeadows Health Centre Sportsperson of the Year in the Sunrise Hastings Sports Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.