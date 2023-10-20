It feels like the 2019 bushfires all over again

The day the sky turned red.
November 8, 2019 is a day people who live on the Mid North Coast won't ever forget.
I was working for the Macleay Argus at the time and was covering the Kempsey Cup with two of my colleagues, one of which had to return to his home in Port Macquarie because a bushfire was dangerously close.
Looking back on my photos from the 2019 Kempsey Cup, it's evident how quickly the sky turned an ominous dark orange and ash started to fall from the sky as the Carrai East Bushfire closed in on Willawarrin and Bellbrook.
Our coverage quickly turned from horse racing to emergency warnings and reports of properties being lost to the fire.
The team at the Port Macquarie News also jumped into action to cover bushfires burning to the west of town.
In the days and weeks that followed, we were there with the community as the number of houses lost were revealed and the devastating damage of the 2019/2020 Black Summer Bushfires became clear.
When the Willi Willi Fire near Willawarrin started earlier this week on Saturday, October 14, those of us who were here during the 2019 bushfires said it felt all too familiar.
Hot, dry and windy conditions created the perfect storm and all we could do was continue updating our story with the latest information to keep the community informed.
The tireless dedication of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews and all of the other emergency services involved in responding to the fires this week continues to amaze me.
The way that everyone pulls together and supports each other during a natural disaster is also a testament to community spirit during very challenging times.
This week was particularly tough for the community and emergency services and is a reminder that we are facing challenging weather conditions as we head into summer.
The advice from the RFS is to be prepared for bushfires and stay up-to-date through the Fires Near Me app.
Ruby Pascoe
Senior Journalist
