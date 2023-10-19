Port Macquarie News
'Something needs to happen': further delay in case of driver accused of hitting pedestrians

By Mardi Borg
October 20 2023 - 10:00am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file
A Port Macquarie magistrate has warned the prosecutor and defence lawyer in the case of a driver accused of hitting three pedestrians, that "something needs to happen" at the next court appearance after hearing the matter needed to be adjourned.

