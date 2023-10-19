A Port Macquarie magistrate has warned the prosecutor and defence lawyer in the case of a driver accused of hitting three pedestrians, that "something needs to happen" at the next court appearance after hearing the matter needed to be adjourned.
Grant William Cruse, 32, appeared before magistrate Georgina Darcy in the Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, October 19.
Cruse is charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact.
He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.
Additional charges were added to the case against him on May 18.
The new charges added to the case include two counts of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
No pleas have been entered for these new charges.
The 32-year-old was charged after three male pedestrians were allegedly struck by a Toyota Landcruiser being driven by Cruse at about 9pm on Friday October 14, 2022 on Hastings River Drive.
Court documents show the men, along with a fourth person who wasn't injured, were walking east on the footpath when the SUV, travelling west, left the roadway and struck them. The driver allegedly fled the scene.
Cruse attended Port Macquarie Police Station at 2am on Saturday, October 15, where he was arrested.
The three victims - aged 18, 45 and 50 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Port Macquarie District Hospital.
The 18-year-old man was later airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition, with head, leg, and pelvic injuries.
When the matter was mentioned before Magistrate Darcy on October 19, defence lawyer Angela Cheng told the court that the case was not yet ready to proceed.
"There are some matters still to be resolved," she said.
Magistrate Darcy noted the length of time the case has been in the local court when adjourning the case.
"Something needs to happen because [the case has] now been in the local court for over a year," she said.
"I will grant your request for more time, but there will have to be a very good reason for the matter to be adjourned again."
The case will return to Port Macquarie Local Court on November 9.
The 32-year-old's bail is set to continue.
