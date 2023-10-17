Residents of Hat Head who are not bushfire ready are being told to leave as an out-of-control bushfire approaches the township to avoid being cut off by the blaze.
Campers in the Hungry Gate campground to the south in Hat Head National Park were asked to leave regardless.
"If your plan is to leave, or you are not prepared, leave now and travel north towards South West Rocks," a NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokeswoman said.
"It is not due to the fact that the fire is likely to impact Hat Head, but impact Hat Head Road to the north west of that township - and the town will likely be cut off in the coming hours."
Just before 7pm on Tuesday, October 17, the McGuires Crossing Road blaze, which had burnt through more than 100 hectares of bush, was still listed at a "watch and act" alert level by the RFS.
The fire has already claimed one life.
A 56-year-old man's body was found in burnt bushland near a bulldozer, police said earlier on Tuesday.
