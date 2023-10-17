No fuss conveyancing services you can rely on Advertising Feature

As a conveyancer, Ebony Laithwaite can anywhere in NSW, help you with a lease, a sale, a purchase, or a mortgage. Picture supplied

BUYING (or selling) property is one of the biggest and most important financial decisions you will make.

As exciting as it is, however, it can be extremely complex, involving a pile of paperwork filled with complicated wording that inevitably grows as each stage of the transaction takes place.

Engaging a conveyancer is like having your own personal guide through what can be a complicated process.

If you are embarking on this journey, Ebony Laithwaite is here to help.

Ebony started her business on March 1, 2019 and has gained a reputation for her professionalism, knowledge, and excellent communication.

On Google, there are over 100 five-star ratings you could choose from.

One client commented "Ebony Laithwaite was efficient, reliable, and precise to deal with. She is truly an empathetic person and kept me informed throughout the entire selling process of my home. I would definitely recommend Ebony for all your conveyancing needs."



Another client thanked her with a beautiful piece of art, whilst others showed their appreciation with gifts.

"Mostly, they gift me with their presence," Ebony said.

Ebony's lack of pretense is one of her key strengths.

"I appreciate the service is a legal one and with that comes contracts, doom, gloom and generations of frightening stories," she said.



"At the end of the day, I am a normal person with a qualification assisting people wanting to buy and sell homes."



"I think loving what you do also helps," Ebony said "I fell in love with the joy and excitement clients have when they buy and sell."

Ebony offers a personalised service with no fuss and no sugarcoating.



"I also work really hard on my education to ensure I am across all types of law (even if I cannot assist) and can guide my clients to assistance if I cannot offer it to them," Ebony said.



If you are considering a property transaction, Ebony's top tip is to seek advice.

"Do not sign anything when you are buying without seeing a conveyancer or solicitor first," she said.



This is also true if you are selling.



"At least speak to your conveyancer or solicitor before you sign on the line."