St Columba Anglican School has kicked off the start of Year 12 formal celebrations in the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area.
It's that time of the year when students are preparing for a night of glamour, fun and celebration as they prepare to graduate and enter adulthood.
St Columba Anglican School's Year 12 Valedictory dinner was the first formal to be held in Port Macquarie with unique vehicles, stunning attire and plenty of smiles.
Students donned their best gowns and suits for the dinner held at Panthers Port Macquarie on Wednesday 20 September 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.