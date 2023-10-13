All Australians will head to the polls today, October 14 to have their say in the Voice referendum.
The ballot paper puts the question plainly: "A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
But every voter also has a responsibility to make an informed choice.
Port Macquarie News Senior Journalist Ruby Pascoe spoke with local Port Macquarie Yes and No campaign volunteers outside a polling booth to get their opinions on the Voice.
Tim Woolford-Smith and his wife Cheryle have been volunteering and handing out Yes campaign information leaflets at an early voting polling booth over the past week.
Mr Woolford-Smith said by the time most people get to the polls, they know how they're going to vote.
"If we can just provide some more information then that's great, but if not then that's ok too," he said.
Mr Woolford-Smith said he's voting yes to give a voice to Indigenous Australians.
"This is an opportunity to start to provide a voice to our parliament for a group of people who have been rather dispossessed," he said.
"Even though [Indigenous Australians] have had representation to individuals in our parliament, this is about actually having representation to the whole parliament and therefore every parliamentarian will receive that information."
Mr Woolford-Smith said voting yes is "very important".
"[The Voice] means providing clarity around certain issues or better clarity to all parliamentarians, and that's fantastic," he said.
No campaign volunteer Philip Wicks said his reasons for voting no are multifaceted. He said he looked into the history of other countries where similar changes were proposed.
"I've done a lot of research and I came to the conclusion that [voting yes] could be a lot worse for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," he said.
"A reason why I personally am voting no is because I have lived and been in a few other countries where these policies have been in place and the Native people in these countries [Canada and New Zealand] feel they are no better off."
He said he has not "seen these types of policies make a difference elsewhere".
"I personally feel we could do a lot better and I don't think the Voice is going to cover it," he said.
