Port Macquarie locals weigh in on how they're voting in the 2023 Voice referendum

Ruby Pascoe
October 14 2023 - 10:00am
(Left picture) No campaign volunteers Peta Goodwill and Philip Wicks, (right picture) Yes campaign volunteers Anne Carrick, Tim Woolford-Smith, Cheryle Woolford-Smith and Jen MacLeod. Pictures by Ruby Pascoe
All Australians will head to the polls today, October 14 to have their say in the Voice referendum.

