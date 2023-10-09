Cricket season has started off strong as Mid North Coast teams batted up for the first games of the Two Rivers First Grade Competition.
Players took to the turf on Saturday, October 7 with Macquarie Hotel and Beechwood facing off at Wayne Richards Park.
A loss at the toss saw Beechwood batting up first with Macquarie bowling well from the get go.
"We got off to a solid but pretty slow start," Beechwood captain Jak Dobbyns said.
"Our batsmen struggled to convert and we lost a handful of wickets in pretty quick succession."
First time Beechwood player Nigel McKenna completed 36 runs with six boundaries hit.
But McKenna's debut wasn't enough to pull the team through.
Beechwood was bowled at 103, losing by 10 wickets to the Macquarie Hotel.
"It was a shaky start to the season but it was to be expected," Dobbyns said.
"If we can get back into the next and start working things out, we'll get better from there I suppose."
It was strong start to the season for Wauchope RSL Cricket club who left their game 4/210 against Port City Leagues' 10/127.
"It was a great game for everyone individually," Wauchope captain Liam Adelt said.
"We had a couple of players on debut so it was pretty good."
Wauchope started off their inning strong with Brendan Walsh scoring 48 runs for the team.
"Everyone was just really positive and had a good go of it," Adelt said.
City League's Anthony Scarabello and new recruit Dalton Medcalf scored the most runs for thier team when it was time to bat but Wauchope's Matthew Miller proved to be a strong force with the bowler finishing with a three for 15.
For Port City Leagues acting captain Adam Broderick, it was a rusty start to the competition
"We dropped too many catches," he said .
"However we did bowl well and we did field well."
Windier conditions did pose a challenge but Broderick doesn't see it as an excuse for the dropped catches.
"[Wauchope] were far better this year than they have been in the previous couple of years," he said
"But if we had taken catches, they may not have gotten as many runs as they did."
Adelt said that the Wauchope team had talked to each other previously about enjoying their cricket this year.
"That's what I've said to all the players," Adelt said.
"Just to enjoy themselves and be as confident as you possibly can and the results will end up coming.
"I feel like that's when players usually play their best cricket; when they're smiling."
The team plans to take the positive mindset into thier upcoming game against Nulla Cricket Club.
"We're just going to go in exactly the same as we did last weekend," Adelt said.
Both Macleay teams gave a powerful performance at the Eden Street Playing Fields.
Rovers Cricket Club were off to a shaky start in their first inning with Nulla Cricket Club's Dan Baker and Patrick Preston keeping up a strong front.
"We were three for thirty until Mitchell Korn and Tom Powick came in to bat," Rovers captain Jackson Korn said.
Powick scored the team 14 runs while Mitchell Korn finished with 80.
Weather conditions had made the game difficult enough but when it was Nulla's turn to bat, the wind picked up.
"It was really strong all day but it really picked up when we came to bowl so that was handy for us," Korn said.
"It was good to start the season off well.
"Hopefully we can build on that and continue to perform well."
