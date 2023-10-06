It might have a new location this year, but hundreds have made their way to the Taree racetrack for one of the biggest events on the Port Macquarie calendar.
Taree's Manning Valley Race Club is hosting this year's $200,000 Port Macquarie Cup while the Port Macquarie Race Club's track undergoes work.
The first race on the program was won by Rogue Bear, ridden by jockey Ben Osmond and trained by Chris Lees.
Our photographer Scott Calvin has been snapping photos of all of the action throughout the day, have a look through the gallery above to see if we captured anyone you know.
Plenty of Port Macquarie trained gallopers have made the trip down to Taree for the big day of racing.
The Port Macquarie Cup will be run at 4.40pm this afternoon.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.