Port Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer targeted the rich race for maiden gallopers at the Taree meeting on Friday, October 6 with his three-year-old filly Scud and after he engaged a top jockey and the horse drew well at the barrier he's excited about her chances.
Scud, which was sired by Smart Missile, will be ridden by Andrew Gibbons and start from barrier five in the $50,000 Debortoli Wines Maiden Super Showcase Plate over 1000 metres.
She has only had the three career starts for two placings, the latest when she finished third in a maiden event over 805 metres at Coffs Harbour on September 18.
"Scud started a short-priced favourite in that race, which I couldn't understand," Shailer said. "We were just getting started with this campaign after the horse had been spelled and it was an unsuitable distance for her.
"The jockey that day, Andrew Mallyon, came back and advised us to put blinkers on her, which we've done for this race, and she has taken a lot of improvement out of that first-up run.
"She hadn't done a lot of work going into the Coffs race, but she's ready to be very competitive at Taree."
It's not often a $50,000 race for maiden gallopers comes along and the event attracted a full field of 14 starters and six emergencies.
Scud is rated a $10 chance with TAB Fixed Odds. Rapt, trained by Jason Deamer at Newcastle, is the $2.50 favourite.
The Port Macquarie Cup is being held at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse on Friday, October 6 after the Port Macquarie track was closed and is undergoing works.
