To the surf conditions this week.
There is an old saying, "it blows north to Alaska", but we have had winds blowing north to Port the last couple of days, which has now turned to SW with a swell of 1.6-2.5 metres over the weekend on a north swell.
It should make it very interesting on some of the point breaks including Flaggies, Plomer and North Haven.
Tides will be more level this week as well, with a 0.7 metre low to 1.6 metre high in the mid-morning. Conditions should be better in the morning or late afternoon with daylight savings. Water temp should also improve over the weekend, but still expect a nip in the water which will be around 17-20 degrees.
Lifesavers report many rips at Flynns and Towns. Make sure you swim between the flags and remember lifesavers are always there to help and offer you good advice on the conditions.
With the NE winds, sand is on the move and some rocks will be covered up now. There is a large pull down towards the breakwall at Towns and Lighthouse has some tricky gutters in front of club rock. Reports further south indicate that it is a bit sketchy but reasonably good at Bonnies and North Haven.
With heaps of daylight there is no excuse in the afternoon. There is always a wave somewhere, so grab a mate and paddle out.
This week's story is about a surfer who doesn't live in Port Macquarie. He is from Maroubra in Sydney but comes up regularly in the school holidays.
Andy rents a unit above Town Beach with his family and surfs Townies two or three times a day.
He started surfing with the crew a couple of years ago. We met him in the water and had a nice surf at Flaggies, so Cherie and I invited him for a coffee back at Salty Crew.
Some surfers come and go and don't quite fit in, but Andy's laid-back attitude, manners and respect to all surfers is a credit to him. Is he the greatest surfer we have ever met? No, but he knows all it takes is a few nice words and a couple of good waves and he has all the crew on board.
It's nice to surf with Andy, by the time this goes to print Andy will have completed his first road trip to Plomer with the crew.
Congratulations to local Charlie, who has claimed his second goose title. It has been a few years between drinks, but well done from all the surf crew.
It is sad to hear that one of our old surfing mates, Frank, sadly passed away on Tuesday. May he rest in peace.
