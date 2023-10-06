Mid North Coast cricketers are getting out their bats and balls as the competition season begins.
The Two Rivers First Grade Competition will be kicking off for its second year, while the Hastings River District Cricket Association (HRDCA) will be starting its second and third grade games this weekend (October 7-8).
Mid North Coast Cricket secretary David Chapman said they have a big season starting this week.
"We have lots of teams," he said.
"We've got six teams in the Two Rivers Competition, we've got seven in second grade and nine teams in third grade."
Clubs will be hoping for optimal conditions this season after four grand finals were cancelled due to floods, fires, COVID-19 and wet weather.
Last year's Two Rivers competition finished in a wash out between Port City Leagues and Hotel Macquarie who were named the winners after they were the first team in the grand final.
Port City Leagues Secretary Troy Highlands said the club was looking forward to getting a full season in with at least some good weather.
"As a club, we're looking forward for all grades to have success and win finals this year," he said.
"Hopefully we get through to our first finals in many seasons."
The Port City Leagues will be facing off against Wauchope for the Two Rivers competition on Saturday, October 6.
A few of the team's strongest players are away still recovering from football season.
"We'e got a very strong depth of players this season," Highland said.
"And regardless if they're first or second grade, we're going to hopefully again, make it to the finals in the Two Rivers."
Rain has been predicted for Port Macquarie over the weekend, but Chapman wasn't going to let it dampen his spirits.
"If we get rain, we're going to need it," he said.
"If that's what happens, that's what happens."
