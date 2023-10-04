Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Car flipped at Lord Street and Burrawan Street intersection

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic was diverted away from the flipped car on Lord Street. Picture by Emily Walker
Traffic was diverted away from the flipped car on Lord Street. Picture by Emily Walker

A short traffic diversion was in place at Lord Street after a two vehicle accident left a car flipped onto its roof.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.