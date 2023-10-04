A short traffic diversion was in place at Lord Street after a two vehicle accident left a car flipped onto its roof.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Burrawan Street and Lord Street in relation to a two vehicle accident where a 2009 Hyundai Tuscon station wagon was flipped onto it's roof at 3.50pm on Wednesday, October 4.
NSW Ambulance arrived at the scene to treat the drivers of the two vehicles.
A spokesperson from NSW Ambulance said that no person was injured and did not need to be transported to hospital.
The driver of the flipped station wagon was able to remove himself from the car.
Traffic travelling northbound Lord Street were diverted onto Burrawan Street by police officers at the scene.
A tow truck later arrived to move a car away and Lord Street was reopened around 5.15pm.
Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident.
Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the accident to contact Port Macquarie Police Station on 6583 0199.
