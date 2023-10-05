Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's biting: 'Wonderful' long weekend for fishing off our coast

By Fishing Columnist Kate Shelton
October 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ollie and Brendon Roods, father and son duo with some huge mud crabs caught in the Hastings River over the long weekend. Picture, supplied
Ollie and Brendon Roods, father and son duo with some huge mud crabs caught in the Hastings River over the long weekend. Picture, supplied

What a wonderful long weekend that just passed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.