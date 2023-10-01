Staying ahead of the curve: SEO trends to watch in 2023

These days, one question that constantly comes up is if search engine optimisation (SEO) is a must for doing business in this era. To which the answer is 'Not always.'

This might come as a surprise in an article about SEO trends to watch this year and beyond. But as much as doing business today has gone digital, there are some instances where SEO won't be ideal as a strategy. Naturally, it won't do much for businesses whose customer base isn't mostly online or those who need results faster than SEO can make them.

That said, such cases are few and far between - and they've only gotten rarer. Digital transformation has greatly accelerated, with most business owners realising the need to overhaul their current models to flourish in the new normal.

This transition won't eliminate face-to-face transactions entirely, but it means businesses will be spending more time in the digital space. In that case, SEO is necessary for growing their brands and customer bases moving forward. More than adopting SEO strategies, they also have to take the rapidly changing SEO scene into account.

If you want to be successful in the world of SEO, take the following trends into account:

1 Generative AI



Last May, Google's Vice President and General Manager of Search, Elizabeth Reid, announced the debut of Search Labs, the search engine giant's effort to integrate generative AI into search. Among its features include Search Generative Experience, a system that generates the gist of a specific search query and displays it at the top of the search engine results page (SERP).

Search Labs' rollout is currently limited to Chrome and the Google App, with Google inviting everyone to take part in this dry run. Since its launch, it has expanded to search results in the US, India, and Japan, and was found to be popular with the tech-savvy younger generation.

Essentially, Google is placing a ChatGPT-like feature into search, and it's easy to see why. A report by Insider Intelligence forecasts that generative AI adoption for 2023 and 2024 will be twice as much as smartphones and tablets when they were first introduced. Researchers expect the growth to taper off by 2024, but it will still be higher than the two.

The low entry barrier is seen as one of the major drivers. Google already has its own generative AI system, Bard, to serve as a basis, eliminating the need to develop or purchase new hardware. It's worth noting that Bard was also introduced earlier this year, attesting to the rapid pace of the adoption of generative AI.

Such a pace also had some industry experts fear for the future of SEO. However, at least for the mid-term, the technology isn't ready to replace SEO due to the drawbacks of the large language model it uses. For one, it's prone to overfitting or learning patterns that are less likely to be seen or don't exist in the real world, leading to discrepancies in generated results.

As such, human intervention by professionals such as Pursuit Digital search engine optimisation services will remain crucial for a long time. As sophisticated as search engines are becoming, they still lack key abilities like understanding content context.

2 Moving away from 'keywords'

In 2020, advertisers were taken aback by Google's decision to show only the data of frequently searched terms. Suddenly, they could no longer view data on terms that weren't frequently searched, which is an estimated 20 per cent of search terms or more - this is huge in marketing spending. To put that into perspective, imagine spending AUD$10,000 on Google Ads, only to be denied AUD$2,000 worth of data.

The backlash prompted Google to release an update one year later. Although search terms with insignificant volume would still be hidden, those with impressions, regardless of click count, would be visible. The update balanced advertisers' interests and the demand for more data privacy.

Nevertheless, coupled with the decision to rename AdWords to Google Ads in 2018, this update shows a major shift in search advertising. Google is moving away from keywords as the primary resource for advertising and moving towards search terms instead.

The terms 'search term' and 'keyword' may seem interchangeable, but not in this context. Users use a search term to look for something on Google, while advertisers use keywords to target specific searches with their ads. Owing to Google's people-first focus, the shift may be a way to encourage advertisers to target search terms to deliver their ads more accurately.

This trend leans more on pay-per-click, which is a separate discipline from SEO, but may also affect the latter. Over the years, industry experts have emphasised the importance of targeting long-tail keywords. This is not just because they comprise the majority of searches, but also because they convert far better than their short- and mid-tail counterparts.

Despite having 'keywords' in their name, long-tail keywords are more akin to search terms. A user is more likely to be more specific about the kind of shoes they want to buy (e.g., make and model, colour, use) than simply searching 'shoes.' Ranking for such terms is also a win for brands, as their low search volume translates to fewer competitors.

3 Voice search



The introduction of voice search marked a milestone in the growth of the search engine. Google may have been among the first to integrate the technology, but Amazon enjoys popularity with its Echo smart speaker that utilises it.

To say that the competition for voice search dominance is heating up is an understatement. One report indicates that the market is projected to reach roughly USD$27 billion (AUD$42 billion) next year, not to mention a doubling of the number of voice assistants. In a sense, the number of voice assistants will outnumber Earth's population by around 300,000 next year.

It isn't hard to see the reason voice search is growing at such a rate. Telling search engines what they want to look for is easier than typing it, especially on mobile devices. Everyone knows how much more effort it takes to type a message on a smartphone's small screen, let alone a question for Google.

Voice search resulted in the birth of a sub-discipline of SEO, known as voice search optimisation (VSO). There's a world of difference between SEO and VSO, starting with the search terms they use. Whereas SEO uses both generic and long-tail keywords, VSO is more concerned with the latter because that's how most people employ voice search.

If one is searching for cheap European travel packages, they're most likely looking for a travel agency that offers such packages. VSO operates on the idea that most people are on their mobile devices while searching, which is why it's important for relevant businesses to rank for this. The effect strengthens when the site is compatible with mobile-first indexing.

There are other ways to perform VSO aside from targeting questions and long-tail keywords - most of which also apply to general SEO. Some of them can be as simple as targeting geotagged terms (e.g., 'cheap European travel packages Port Macquarie'), while others require technical know-how, such as coding structured data in the content.

4 Experience, the fourth element

E-A-T marked the first major update to Google's Search Quality Rating Guidelines since their publication in 2013. Added one year later, E-A-T is an acronym for the three key elements of content quality that Google looks out for.

Expertise - The content author is qualified to talk about the content topic.

Authoritativeness - The content author's reputation relative to the industry or niche.

Trustworthiness - The content information's accuracy and reputability of its sources.

Just last year, Google made another major update to the guidelines, this time by adding a fourth element to the E-A-T formula: experience. Now known as E-E-A-T or Double E-A-T, the guidelines now factor in the content author's firsthand experience on the topic. For example, for the author to talk about the best eats in Sydney, they should've visited each place on the list.



The addition of experience, for lack of a better term, raises the bar on content quality drastically. As if E-A-T isn't already asking businesses a lot, experience now requires them to have seen and experienced the idea or used the product or service. It forces content creators to commit to a level of quality that people will appreciate and even share with others.

Google puts it simply as being 'produced with journalistic professionalism.' This partner content is a good example, establishing the brand's reputation by stating the feedback from its customers. Such information is useful for others searching for the right brand to patronise. On top of that, the content doesn't come off as too salesy, which today's generation of consumers loathe.

E-E-A-T often complements another principle: Your Money, Your Life (YMYL). Businesses that offer products or services that impact a customer's financial stability, happiness, health, or safety require their content to adhere to YMYL. Simply put, create content that won't do more harm than good to customers.

Conclusion

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the next stage of SEO growth, from the integration of generative AI to the extension of SEO beyond traditional text. Some of these changes may not sit well with others, but they're by no means unadoptable. If your business strategy involves making people's lives easier, you'll find ways to do so.