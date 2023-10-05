A successful school rugby league championship will see the competition return to Port Macquarie next year.
It was Port Macquarie's sixth year hosting the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League National Championships, which ran from September 23 to September 29.
Students from public, independent and Catholic schools came from across Australia to compete for the 15 years boys' championship.
This year's competition also saw eight girls teams attend for the 16 years girls' championship.
It was the first time that the competition has hosted the girls' championship.
"We didn't know whether it would work with that many teams," carnival convenor David Whittock said. "And it worked a treat."
The Queensland and NSW Combine High School team faced off against each other for the 16 years girls' championship.
A strong start by NSW wasn't enough to fight off the maroon team, with Queensland making history and coming out on top.
The NSW boys' side fared much better in the 15s Grand Final, with the NSW Combined Independent School beating the Queensland side.
Mr Whittock said Port Macquarie has once again proved to be one of the best host locations for the competition.
"We are probably...one of the best regional sporting venues in Australia," he said.
"We prove it with the triathlon, we prove it with the state cup... time and time again."
"The venue is as good as you'll find anywhere in regional Australia."
Mr Whittock not only credited the amazing weather and venue for the championships' success, but also thanked the support from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, volunteers, the Port Breakers and Hibbard Sports Club.
"It was a marvellous event," he said.
"We couldn't be more proud of the town and the way it provided everything for the people that were here."
Local Rugby League legend Harry Wells was also out in force to show his support for the younger generation.
Earlier that month Wells had also supported players at the Harry Wells Cup.
"He's in the top 100 greatest platters ever," Mr Whittock said.
"He continually supports junior football.
"He's such a popular and dear man to everyone in rugby league in this town and the valley."
While presenting awards, two ball boys asked to have their picture taken with the 91-year-old.
"No one in this town has ever accomplished what he has done in rugby," Mr Whittock said.
"There's not many people in Australia who have accomplished what Harry Wells has done in rugby league."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.