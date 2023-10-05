Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships ready to return

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 5 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A successful school rugby league championship will see the competition return to Port Macquarie next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.