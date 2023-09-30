A donation from the Lilli Pilli Ladies will make a difference for both Kempsey and Port Macquarie patients who are receiving cancer treatment.
The Kempsey based charity has donated two state-of-the-art Digital Measuring Stations to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.
The $8276 donation means the Port Macquarie cancer unit now has Wi-Fi capable stations that enable data to be downloaded to the electronic medical records system; eliminating the potential for human error during the transcription process.
Lilli Pilli Ladies' member Judy Saul said the charity checks with the oncology or palliative care units to find out what to fundraise for.
"The oncology unit had the scales of their wish list so we fundraised for that," she said.
"We need to thank the whole of the Kempsey community because they're the ones who are donating the money and making it happen so that we can make it happen.
"Our community is just fabulous."
Many Kempsey Shire residents travel to the institute to receive life saving care with the Lilli Pilli Ladies making multiple donations to help patients from across the Mid North Coast.
The stations are just another donation from the group that will be making a difference.
The equipment is not only more accurate, but can simultaneously measure height while measuring weight, both of which are important metrics for cancer treatment.
Acting Nurse Unit Manager Kristy Long said the smart scales were a welcome addition to the campus.
"This is smart technology that improves patient-centred care, clinical outcomes and patient safety," she said.
"We are very grateful for [the Lilli Pilli Ladies'] support because it really does make such a difference to our patients."
Earlier this year the charity was able to fundraise at the Kempsey Race Club and at their End of Life function.
Their next fundraiser, Kempsey's Cuppa for Cancer will be taking place on Saturday, October 28.
Tickets for the annual fundraiser which will be held at the All Saints' Anglican Church in West Kempsey, can be pre-purchased through K&A Boutique.
Ms Saul said that attendees can expect a delicious afternoon tea and a bit of fun for all.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.