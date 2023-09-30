Port Macquarie News
Lilli Pilli Ladies' donation to Mid North Coast Cancer Institute

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
October 1 2023 - 4:30am
Lilli Pilli Ladies President Judy Saul and Acting Nurse Unit Manager Kristy Long with one of the two digital measuring stations donated to Mid North Coast Cancer Institute. Picture provided by NSW Mid North Coast Health Local District
A donation from the Lilli Pilli Ladies will make a difference for both Kempsey and Port Macquarie patients who are receiving cancer treatment.

Local News

