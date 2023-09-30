For over a decade, Katherine Harris has been taking the calls and queries of local business owners.
But now the dedicated executive officer of Business Port Macquarie has said good bye after a lunch with colleagues on Friday, September 29.
"It's going to be weird after 12 and a half years to go somewhere new," she said.
"But I decided this year, it was time to take some challenges and be brave."
Ms Harris first joined the Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce(now known as Business Port Macquarie) in 2011 as an office administrator.
Over the years she has moved to Office Manager before becoming Executive Officer in May 2022 and has helped support industry and businesses across the region.
Business Port Macquarie president Alex Glen-Holmes had only positive comment to describe working with Ms Harris.
"I always call her our encyclopedia," she said.
"She's the one who has all the knowledge on everything."
A social media post from Business Port Macquarie said that Ms Harris had been instrumental in the organisation's success.
"She's the person that when someone phones in... she's the person they've always dealt with," Ms Glen-Holmes said.
"So in that respect, the person that's on the other end of the phone handling the query can make or break a business."
In the past 15 months, Ms Harris has seen successful business awards and Business Port Macquarie undergo a re-brand.
"That was a big step forward to making us more modern," Ms Harris said.
"It's not just the older, more established business now... we have lots of younger people joining."
2023 has been a big year for Ms Harris who also signed up for the Stars of the Hastings Dance for Cancer fundraiser in her effort to commit to her "year to be brave".
"It was a bit scary but then again, it's all about trying something new and different," she said.
Ms Harris was inspired to join after seeing her Mum, and two friends undergo a cancer battle.
"If they can go through all of that, I can get up and do a couple of minutes on stage," she said.
Her departure from Business Port Macquarie isn't the end of Ms Harris.
She will remain in Port Macquarie and will be joining the team and Men and Women at Work .
"I just found I needed to get a bit more work life balance happening," she said.
"I've loved my time and I feel very fortunate with the friends and business connections I've made."
"I really hope to keep in touch iwth these people."
Replacing Ms Harris will be Malcom Neale who has worked at Oxley Insurance brokers, as a business coach and for AusSport Scoreboards.
"As much as we are sad to loose Katherine, it's good to know it's still in really good hands," Ms Glen-Holmes said.
