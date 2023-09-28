The dairy industry was well represented at a one-off display of Picasso Cows at Cundletown Museum.
Dairy Australia, Dairy NSW and Women in Dairy representatives were in attendance along with Taree Lions Club when 25 painted cows were exhibited in the museum grounds.
Also visiting was Russell Smith, author of Holly the Holstein. Russell wrote the book to not only provide entertaining education for children about where milk comes from, but also to support the Mid Coast dairy farmers who were impacted by the floods in 2021.
While the event was a one-off, the museum will consider holding a similar exhibition in 12 months time.
The Picasso Cow project is a free curriculum program, run by Dairy Australia, designed to educate primary school children about the Australian dairy industry and the health and nutrition benefits of dairy foods as part of a balanced diet. Taree Lions Club supports the Picasso Cow project and has purchased "cows" to donate to local schools.
Very early in the Cundletown and Lower Manning Historical Society's establishment of the museum, it identified the need to focus on the history of the dairy/farming community.
The addition of the cream/milk boat 'Sunlight' completes the museum's collection of the early history of milk transport from the farm to the factory. Renovation of the cream boat is nearing completion.
The museum is open to the public Wednesdays to Sundays, 10am to 3pm.
FOOTNOTE: The Peter's factory was the location for an episode of Home and Away that aired recently.
