Kempsey was one of the targeted sites for a state wide blitz on gun owners with alleged links to organised crime groups .
Operation Pendula has led to 80 firearms being seized and nine firearm licences being revoked on Wednesday, September 27.
The operation is a joint initiative by the NSW Firearms Registry, State Crime Command's Raptor Squad and the State Intelligence Unit to revoke firearm licences from those identified as having alleged links to Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMCG) or Organised Criminal Networks (OCN).
Officers spoke to 19 licence holders on Wednesday (September 27) for the purpose of conducting safe firearm storage inspections, serving revocation or suspension notices, and seizing firearms and ammunition.
The targets were spread across the state from West Wallsend, Mount Hutton, Greta, and Kempsey in the state's north, to Mendooran in the state's west.
Police also visited Coniston, Brayton, Tongarra, Horsley, Woonona and Bombala, as well Leumeah, Matraville, Silverdale and The Oaks in the Greater Sydney area.
In total, police seized 80 firearms, approximately 30,000 rounds of ammunition, revoked nine and suspended five firearm licences.
Last week, a three-day deployment by the NSW State Crime Command in Kempsey resulted in a number of firearms, drugs, ammunition and weapons being seized.
Commander of the NSW Firearms Registry, Detective Superintendent Cameron Lindsay, said Operation Pendula is all about making sure firearms don't end up in the wrong hands.
"The NSW Firearms Registry has stringent integrity testing of all firearm applicants for licences and permits and continually assesses that licence holder's suitability to retain their licence," he said.
"In the case of many of these identified targets - due to their alleged links to organised crime - their firearm licences and firearms were either revoked or suspended.
"This operation is an important reminder to all firearm licence holders that the NSW Firearms Registry has an exhaustive list of grounds to revoke a licence, and we will do so if there's even the slightest risk to the community."
Commander of State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Gordon, said firearm licence revocation is an additional tool police are using to target violence and organised crime.
"Whilst it is not alleged any person subject to this operation is themselves involved in criminal activity, it's another reminder of the price of involvement in OCN or OMCGs," he said.
"The NSW Police Force have significant powers to keep the community safe and choosing to be involved in organised crime - or associating with those who are - guarantees police attention."
