Change is a sign of the time

Back in the early to mid 80s I thought computers were a passing fad, the concept of electric cars never crossed my mind and who would ever have thought that there would be what seems like an endless variety of entertainment channels on the television.
I don't think we even had a remote control. The true miracle of television at that time was the fact that we had programs in colour - including the test pattern which came on at midnight. Those quirky machines that enabled you to watch a movie shortly - maybe a year or two - after it had come out on the big screen, was the big technological acquisition of the day. Yes I'm talking about the video player.
I'd like to say it seems like only yesterday, but then I reflect on just how much change I have seen since those youthful days.
Furthermore, I realise just how clueless I was as to where things were heading.
And despite the many changes through life so far I still tend to lack an imagination for what is likely in the future.
I can't get my head around Bitcoin, the concept of scams and hacking has me jumping at shadows - so to speak - when it comes to any messaging or online transaction, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) boggles my brain. I mean there are things called Bots that can replicate the behaviour and responses of humans - no heart, or brain but they have the technology. Go figure!
Another matter that I can't get my head around is recent news that cheques will be phased out by 2030 - sooner in some banks such as the Macquarie Bank. In fact Macquarrie will be phasing out cash and cheque services by November 2024. Cheques I kind of get...although others may not. But what happened to "cash is king"?
Clearly my adaptability to change struggles at times. I suspect I am not alone. But I am ever so slowly learning that change is inevitable.
One thing I know for certain is that change is a sign of the times and I now realise I should be prepared for anything.
I guess if it wasn't for change and advancement in technology we would still be travelling by horse and cart, lighting lamps and candles to see in the dark and scrubbing our dirty clothes in a bucket or tub with water we pulled up from a well.
Oh and we wouldn't be able to check out the latest newspaper online in the comfort of our own home, without ever needing to go to a newsagent to make the purchase.
In fact, you can check out our latest newspaper online here
Previous papers are also available online and there is a wealth of local, regional and national news also on the website. It is as simple as the click of a button.
Without a doubt we need to value the changes that make your life easier,
Jackie Meyers, ACM editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.