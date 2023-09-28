Two Port Macquarie venues are in the running for regional hotel of the year in an awards program honouring excellence across NSW.
Settlers Inn Hotel and Tacking Point Tavern are among 18 finalists battling it out for the regional hotel of the year honour in the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW Awards for Excellence.
Flower Hotels managing director Alistair Flower said they are really proud.
"What we really strived for this year [at Tacking Point Tavern] was to work on the service standards, the consistency and that community engagement and connection piece that clearly resonated with the judges," he said.
Mr Flower said Settlers Inn Hotel has established itself as a genuine all-rounder of a hotel.
Settlers Inn Hotel and Tacking Point Tavern are finalists in a total of 11 award categories.
Lake Cathie Tavern is in the running for best family friendly and best regional local, and Fernhill Tavern is a contender in the best cheap eat meal category.
Flower Hotels is vying for the Group Hotel Operator of the Year title.
Mr Flower said it is humbling to reach the finalist ranks.
"It is a testament to our staff, who have worked tirelessly on these high standards, that we are recognised, not just locally but at a state level," he said.
Tacking Point Tavern patron Phillip Brown said the venue's finalist achievements are well deserved.
"I've seen the effort the team puts in," he said.
Mr Brown describes Tacking Point Tavern as his home away from home as he visits for coffee up to four times a week and enjoys lunch and dinner there at times.
The state awards shortlist also features Hunt Hospitality as a finalist in the Group Hotel Operator of the Year category.
Finnian's Tavern, which is a Hunt Hospitality venue, is a finalist for best parmi.
The Irish pub is up against Tacking Point Tavern and 14 other hotels across the state for the best parmi title.
Diners at Finnian's Tavern eat their way through a couple of hundred parmi dishes every week.
Finnian's Tavern general manager Corey Baker said the team is stoked to be recognised as having one of the best parmis in the state.
"For us, the people of Port Macquarie know how good it is," he said.
"This [finalist achievement] puts us on the statewide stage."
Mr Baker said it is the fresh chicken crumbed in-house, the combination of flavours and the size of the dish that make the venue's parmi a stand-out.
The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence shortlist features 529 finalists across a record-breaking 46 categories.
AHA NSW chief executive officer John Whelan said the awards provide an opportunity to recognise excellence and innovation in the state's hotel industry.
"The calibre of finalists this year is the best we've seen," he said.
The winners will be announced on October 31 at Sydney's Royal Randwick Racecourse.
