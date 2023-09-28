Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ken Little's surf report: latest conditions and celebrating local surfing legends

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated September 29 2023 - 10:58am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Williams surfing at Cronulla Beach in the 1960s. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie surf museum for the photograph
Ken Williams surfing at Cronulla Beach in the 1960s. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie surf museum for the photograph

Conditions

September 29, 2023: Conditions will be good this week with high tides climbing to 1.6-1.9M and low tides sitting around 1.1-1.2M. There will be a lot of water movement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.