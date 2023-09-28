September 29, 2023: Conditions will be good this week with high tides climbing to 1.6-1.9M and low tides sitting around 1.1-1.2M. There will be a lot of water movement.
Winds will be SE to SW around 5-10 knots. Water temperature will improve to around 18-20 degrees.
Lifesavers at Town Beach report that a lot of sand has been gauged out at the Breakwall, so hopefully this will result in good waves.
This week sees the goose bodyboard memorial take place. "Goose" was an original member of the Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association and lost his life when he was only 18.
Having known "Goose" personally, he was certainly a character with a love for life and in particular body boarding.
When we paddle out, it is nice to reflect and remember all surfers both past and present, old and young, male and female.
At the end of the day, the ocean is everyone's playground.
Legendary surfer and surf museum helper Ken Williams turns 80 years old today (Friday, September 29.)
Ken, whose nickname was "Major" (due to him being a snappy dresser), was well known during the 1960's for riding large powerful waves at Cronulla Point.
Ken grew up during the golden era of surfing and featured in many of the major surf magazines including, Bob Evan's surd world and Jack Eden's Surfabout.
He was part of the Cronulla crowd that included Brian Jackson, Garry Birdsall, Frank Latta, Fred Farmer, Bobby Brown, and Blonde Bob (Bob Brown).
They travelled up and down the coast, especially on weekend in search of waves. It was on one of these surfing trips that Ken and a few mates discovered the now famous surf spot "The Farm" which is just south of Wollongong.
Ken originally started surfing on a balsa board then went to a fibreglass Pig shaped 9-foot Malibu. Ken tells the story of looking at this board at Nock Kirby Department store in Sydney during his lunch break and having to save his pay for months before he could buy it. He was working as an apprentice printer.
Ken excelled on these new lighter boards and with a car, the boys were off on surf trips.
Ken moved to Port Macquarie with his family in the early 1970's with his tip truck. There, he built a house out at Lighthouse beach in as new estate close to the beach.
He then went on run numerous businesses, including a Mik run, Sports store and Toyworld. Ken also played football for the Sharks and coached junior teams for many years.
He has won numerous Longboard events and was selected in the NSW team for the Australian Titles over many years.
While living in Sydney, Ken was the representative for Southside Surfers Association and went on to be a judge at the 1964 first World Titles at Manly, which was won by Midget Farrelly. Ken was only 20 years old.
Ken had been appointed head judge for both state and Australian Longboard Titles as well as judging at most longboard competitions between Noosa Heads and Sydney over the years.
He has received numerous awards from Surfing NSW and Surfing Australia and has had the honour of the State Team challenge being named the Ken Williams Team challenge.
Happy birthday, legend.
IN OTHER NEWS:
