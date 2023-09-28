What's On around the Hastings Valley

Christmas Gift Fair
October 28 and 29.
The Christmas Gift Fair will be held at Panthers Port Macquarie on October 28 and 29. The gift fair extravaganza is a fundraiser for Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse. Doors open from 10am to 4pm on October 28 and 10am to 3pm on October 29.Entry is $3 for adults and $2 for high school students.
Tortuga Festival
September 22 - October 8
This daring festival returns to Port Macquarie on September 22 with an exceptional programme of arts and entertainmen at Westport Park. For more information, tortugafestival.com.au
Hello Koalas Treasure Hunt
September 27-30
The annual Hello Koalas Festival is the first of its kind to celebrate Australia's best-loved animal, the koala. Discover 40 specially selected Hello Koalas sculptures around Greater Port Macquarie plus The Big Koala, and receive a Hello Koalas Festival Treasure Hunt Certificate of Achievement. It's free to follow the trail. Details on the Hello Koalas website hellokoalas.com/festival/
Disconnect Me
October 13
The new must-see Australian documentary, Disconnect Me, examines society's ever-increasing addiction to our devices. It will screen at Majestic Cinemas on October 13 from 6.30pm and will include a Q&A with the independent filmmaker, Alex Lykos. Details on the cinema's website.
Harmony Haven
October 21
A multicultural festival of taste, moves and traditions is coming to Laurieton on October 21 from 10am to 2pm. Held at Longworth Park, in Bold Street, it will feature live entertainment, kids face painting and games, food stalls, and cultural workshops, and interactive experiences and activations. Entry is free.
RunHaven Event
November 25
The inaugural RunHaven event will be held at Bruce Porter Reserve in Laurieton. For more information, or to enter, visit www.runhaven.com.au
