It's been fantastic to see so many junior sports players in action this footy season. So many in fact, it's been hard for our sports journalists and photographers to keep up with them all.
Photographer Scott Calvin has spent most of his weekends on the sidelines.
His gallery above is of a junior football gala day in Taree and a game between U6s from the Iona Sports Club and Port United Dragons.
Proud Dragon mum Amie Burgess says the boys, who were undefeated in Taree, had a "fantastic season".
They were coached by Luke Hurford, with fellow dads Martin Oliver and Dylan Fone stepping in to assist. .
The Dragons had five gala days during the season. They won their games at Laurieton, Wauchope, Kempsey and Taree, and came runners-up in South West Rocks.
Clearly ones to watch.
