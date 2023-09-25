There were 600 students and 38 teams from across the Mid North Coast involved in the 2023 Harry Wells Cup in Port Macquarie on September 14.
But the biggest star of the day was the Rugby League Hall of Famer himself, now aged 91 and living locally, who dropped in to see the code's stars of the future.
The fast-paced 9-a-side competition, which has been running since 1972, coincided with R U Okay Day. Headspace Port Macquarie was part of the day's activities.
The photos in the gallery above were taken by Kim Ambrose of Saltyfoxfotography and show players from Camden Haven High School.
Its U16 boys team came runners-up; while the U14 and U16 girls, playing in the competition for the first year, were unlucky to miss the finals.
