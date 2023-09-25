Port Macquarie News
Taree man charged with allegedly Wauchope shooting denied bail

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 9:00am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file
A Taree man accused of being involved in an alleged public place shooting in Wauchope whilst on bail has been formally denied bail.

