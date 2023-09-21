Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Column

Ken Little's surf report: beach patrols start and little legends carving it up

By Surfing Columnist Ken Little
Updated September 24 2023 - 11:19am, first published September 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lola Styles surfing at the Breakwall. Picture by Andrew Lister
Lola Styles surfing at the Breakwall. Picture by Andrew Lister

Life savers report that local beaches Townies, Flynns, Lighthouse, Bonny Hills, and North Haven will be patrolled from September 23, so please swim between the flags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.