Life savers report that local beaches Townies, Flynns, Lighthouse, Bonny Hills, and North Haven will be patrolled from September 23, so please swim between the flags.
And remember, "Slip, Slop, Slap" - it's going to be a hot summer.
This week we have had howling NE winds to contend with, with gusts up to 30 knots on Tuesday.
There is a southerly change coming, which was due to arrive by the time this went to press, with goods winds on the way.
Flaggies' Boat Harbour at Town Beach is losing its sand. But we will see the good sand build-up through Chickens and down to Breakwall.
Tides will be low in the morning over the weekend, moving to 0.5m with a high tide of 1.5m to 1.8m. Keep an eye on the Breakwall on the run-out.
Winds will be mostly S-SW about 8 knots with gusts up to 15 knots. Water temp will be cool from the NE winds we had last week, sitting around 15-17 degrees.
Overall, conditions will improve over the weekend on most beaches with swell steady at 1.3m -1.5m from the SE.
Two of our junior surfers are competing in the Phillip Island junior pro - Lola Styles and Ollie Hudson. All the surfing community wishes them well, they will do us proud.
I have included a little write-up from Lola's mum, April.
"The competition is the Phillip Island Junior Pro running from Sept 20 - 23. It's Lola's first pro junior and she's earned the invitation based on her national ranking of being 15th overall in Australia (U14 girls division).
"Only the top 20 in the nation get invited (per age division). She's also currently ranked 5th in NSW (U14).
"Only two kids from Port have qualified; Lola and Ollie Hudson (U18 boys).
"National rankings are based on your top 3 competition results through the year - these junior pro results have given Lola the opportunity to advance her national rankings which is another goal of this event.
"Her next competition after Phillip Island is the Rip Curl GromSearch in Newcastle on Sept 28."
So, as the Older Generation starts to fade its nice to see these little legends carving it up.
Good luck
Kenny
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.