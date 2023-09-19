*Member for Oxley Michael Kemp has issued the following statement in response to the release on Tuesday, September 19, of the state Labor government's first budget.
The 2023-24 Budget handed down by the new Labor Government lacks vision for regional NSW and importantly, the citizens that live in communities like ours across the Mid North Coast.
I'm disappointed by the mistreatment of our regional seniors with the axing of the $250 pre-paid Regional Seniors Travel card.
This decision denies our community's most vulnerable members access to transport to undertake vital medical appointments, collect groceries, or stay socially active.
Our beekeeping community has faced one of the toughest biosecurity outbreaks in recent history and today, so many in our community were hoping to see the government have their back and come to the table with new compensation measures.
However, the Government continued with business as usual and today's $77.2 million prop-up is simply not enough.
It needs to go to keepers and their families affected by varroa mite.
The good news is a range of projects championed by my predecessor Melinda Pavey and myself are continuing to be funded, including:
