*Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams has issued the following statement in response to the release on Tuesday, September 19, of the state Labor government's first budget.
______
It's comforting to note that many of the projects that have continued to receive funding were either ones I had previously announced or projects already under construction.
When the Labor Government was elected in March, I made a commitment to work with my colleagues to get the best outcomes for the Port Macquarie electorate and with over $140 million in funded projects announced in the Budget, I think this approach has been vindicated.
Projects confirmed include:
Disappointingly, the Budget has confirmed my fear that the Minns Labor Government has axed the Regional Seniors Travel Card, the slashing and means testing of the Active Kids vouchers and the scrapping of the incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles.
Each year, over 24,000 local seniors have benefited from the Regional Seniors Travel Card and they have every right to be angry that this effective cost of living assistance has been cut by the Minns Labor Government.
Similarly, parents who relied on Active Kids vouchers to enable their children to participate in sport will also be upset that they have now been halved with many households now unable to apply for them at all.
