The weather has certainly started to warm up and local anglers are dusting off their pelagic fishing gear, hoping for a bumper season for mahi mahi, black marlin, mackerel and wahoo.
Over the coming weeks, I will keep an eye on fishing reports further north for promising signs of pelagic fish heading south.
In the Hastings River, luderick are starting to slow, although fish are still available for those willing to put in the time.
The breakwalls again have been the pick of locations with both green weed and weed flies successful.
Bream numbers have been a little quiet, however further upriver has been fishing quite well with lures the premier method.
On the positive side, flathead numbers are picking up with most parts of the Hastings worth a look.
For the offshore anglers, those who have managed to take advantage of the few windows of opportunity, have generally done quite well, with some terrific snapper to around six kilos caught off Lighthouse Beach. Soft plastics have once again been the premier offering.
Wider out, a few pearl perch and kingfish have been active around Trag Rock, while the flathead grounds in around 50 meters have been quite consistent.
In the Macleay region during the week, a few South West Rocks anglers caught some great snapper, kingfish and pearl perch offshore.
Those game fishos who managed a break in the weather and got to sea, located some great bait schools and striped marlin from the surface out wide.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) installed the fish aggregating devices (FADs) last week ready for the upcoming summer fishing season.
In the Camden Haven River region, a few drummer are still about with the odd model close to three kilos caught off the rocks. Cunjevoi has been the bait of choice.
On the tailor front, results were only average, with Crowdy Head the pick of locations. For those keen to float a bit of cabbage in the washes for a luderick, Perpendicular Point is worth a look.
Those anglers who have managed to take advantage of the breaks in the weather for beach fishing are still finding a few nice bream, along with the odd solid salmon.
In the river this week it appears we may have seen the start of the summer red weed brought in by the strong north-easterly winds.
Local anglers fishing the breakwalls still managed a few nice catches of flathead and bream on the top of the daytime high tides.
It is that time of the year when Lake Cathie could start to produce school prawns. Over the years Lake Cathie has certainly provided the goods on the prawning front. With the lake's entrance shut, no doubt the next dark will see a few local anglers on the search for signs of the tasty treat.
Fisheries Aggregating Devices, or FADs, are strategically placed along the NSW coast during the warmer months.
FADs are GPS-tracked floating buoys anchored to the ocean floor to attract fast growing pelagic fish species such as mahi mahi, marlin and wahoo.
See above for the GPS Coordinates for our local FADs.
