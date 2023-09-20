Transport for NSW hopes to secure two access points for the Port Macquarie Southern Breakwall repair project's construction.
It is seeking to use Alban Place at Town Beach, with Alban Place closed to traffic, as one access point and have a secondary access via the Town Green east to Hay Street.
The access requests have been made to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Hay Street would remain open, under the plan, with traffic control in place to ensure safe truck movements.
A proposed secondary access at Hay Street would reduce the repair project's construction time, Transport for NSW says.
Transport for NSW Maritime Infrastructure Delivery Office acting director Doug Walker said the aim is to deliver a high quality project in as short a period as possible and maintain a safe delivery program.
The new design focuses on repairing the breakwall and boosting accessibility by incorporating a footpath with improved disability access.
Councillors will consider a late report about the matter at the council's meeting on Thursday, September 21.
A six-point recommendation backs the closure of Alban Place, including the adjoining car park and selected areas of open space at the breakwall head, subject to endorsement of the traffic management plans to the Local Traffic Committee.
But the recommendation does not support construction vehicle movement routes that use the Town Green east area.
The council report said using the Town Green east area further spreads the impact on the community and business of the planned work.
"The Town Green area has already had considerable impact in recent years via construction activity to upgrade the area," the report said.
"Whilst an access arrangement may be feasible, the cafe/bar Little Shack would be substantially impacted with any work methodology accessing the Town Green east for a period."
The council report notes the potential benefit to the work methods and timeframe but raises concerns about the impact of the proposal to access Hay Street from the site via Town Green east.
Mr Walker said a secondary access using Hay Street means they would be able to reduce the construction program by about four months, which is a significant time saving.
"We are aiming to deliver this construction project as efficiently as possible in order to minimise impacts to the people and the local businesses of Port Macquarie," he said.
Transport for NSW plans 18 controlled traffic movements a day in Hay Street for a period of no more than 17 weeks.
Mr Walker said the Alban Place closure will be needed during the entire construction program. That period depends on whether there is a secondary access to the site via the Town Green east to Hay Street.
Transport for NSW is reaching out to groups including Business Port Macquarie, Rydges, Ironman, police and cafe owners.
Mr Walker addressed the public forum ahead of the council meeting.
Councillors put about 15 questions to Mr Walker after his presentation, ranging from community consultation and truck movements to the project's design.
Transport for NSW is set to provide further information on several matters before the council meeting.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the recommendation to "not support construction vehicle movement routes that utilise the Town Green east area" makes no sense and would extend the construction time and the impact on businesses in the area by a minimum of four months and potentially seven months.
"I strongly encourage councillors to support Transport's request to allow for the use of the Town Green east access for truck movements which would reduce the construction timeframe for this vital infrastructure upgrade," Mrs Williams said.
The project is scheduled to start in 2024.
