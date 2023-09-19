Fire permits have been suspended in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Local Government area as the region prepares to enter a high fire danger rating.
The area is currently at a moderate fire danger rating but is forecast to rise to a high fire danger rating tomorrow (Wednesday, September 20).
Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid Coast District Operational Officer Kirsty Channon said tomorrow's rating was one of the reasons why fire permits have been suspended.
"Even though today is moderate, we've still got quite a lot of fire on the landscape," Ms Channon said.
"Yesterday was a high fire danger rating... and tomorrow is going back into high again.
"We've made that decision just to keep permits suspended until further notice."
The Mid Coast RFS automatically suspends permits when the fire danger rating is at high or above but current conditions have to permits remaining suspended even during a moderate fire danger rating.
"Today is quite warm and smokey," Ms Channon said.
"Although we have a moderate fire danger, we're still asking land owners to ensure that they report unattended fires to triple zero.
"We are looking at a forecast of high fire danger tomorrow ahead of easing conditions for us towards the weekend."
The decision comes as a total fire ban has been declared for Greater Sydney and the Far South Coast.
According to the NSW RFS, 61 fires were burning across the state as of 9am, Tuesday September 19.
Over 500 firefighters and incident management team members have been working to contain these fires.
For the Mid North Coast region, it's been a particularly busy week.
"The volunteers have been busy over the last week or so bringing these fires into control," Ms Channon said.
"It's not unusual to see these fires this time of the year.
"But obviously with the conditions that we've got at the moment, that hot weather is making our life a bit more difficult."
