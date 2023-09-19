Port Macquarie News
Mid North Coast prepares to enter high fire danger rating

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
Updated September 19 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 11:30am
Fire permits have been suspended in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Local Government area as the region prepares to enter a high fire danger rating.

