Port City Breakers defeat Macleay Valley Mustangs in Group 3 reserve grade grand final

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:14am, first published September 18 2023 - 3:00pm
The Port City Breakers completed an unbeaten season by accounting for Macleay Valley Mustangs 24-14 in the Group Three Rugby League reserve grade grand final.

