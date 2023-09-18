The Port City Breakers completed an unbeaten season by accounting for Macleay Valley Mustangs 24-14 in the Group Three Rugby League reserve grade grand final.
A player of the match performance from hooker Cody Fisher was the highlight of a solid performance from the Blake Nixon-coached Breakers.
They didn't have the grand final all their own way in a game where players from both sides struggled in the heat. The Mustangs had the perfect start when lock Ethan Cooper swooped on a loose ball to score in the opening two minutes to give the Kempsey-combination a 4-0 lead.
However, this was just a momentary hiccup for the Breakers, with quick hands resulting in winger Xavier Davidson crossing for the first of his two tries. Five-eighth Tyler Davidson, who had a solid game, landed the conversion and the Breakers hit the lead at 6-4. They were never headed again.
A try to fullback Brent Nixon and conversion to Donovan opened the game to 12-4 but on the cusp of halftime winger Phillip Thaidy scored for Macleay. The teams made their way to the sheds at the break with the Breakers up 12-8.
Donovan extended the advantage to 14-8 with a penalty in the second half. That remained the score until Davidson notched his second try and with 15 minutes left the Breakers weren't going to lose from there when leading 18-8.
Any doubt that the Breakers would claim the premiership was extinguished when Damien Osborne scored and Donovan converted. Macleay had the last say through a try by Jeremy Taylor and conversion by Dennis Ritchie, but it was too little too late.
