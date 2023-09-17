VERSATILE footballer Sarah O'Connor capped a highly successful night and day when she was named player of the match in Port City's clinical and comprehensive 16-0 win over Taree City in the Group Three women's league tag grand final played at Port Macquarie.
The previous night O'Connor was a member of the Cundletown Jets side that won the Football Mid North Coast Southern League women's grand final 4-1 against Tuncurry-Forster at Tuncurry.
O'Connor then switched to league tag mode and was instrumental in the Breakers domination of the Bulls. Port City went into the game heavily favoured and won like favourites should. While O'Connor mightn't possess the pace of many of her team-mates, she makes up for this with game management skills. Her kicking in general play kept pressure on the Bulls.
Kara Lewis celebrated her 150th game with the club with a premiership while Chloe English was another Breaker to play strongly. Jayme Averillo finished with two tries and worried the defence with her speed.
"The girls played really well,'' coach Brent Nixon said.
"Defence and our rucking have been our main focus all year. A lot of teams have struggled to get out of their own end when we put pressure on and that's been a big bonus.''
The Bulls tried hard but battled to make headway against a well-organised defensive line. Taree only made one clean break in the match.
Nicole Pender put the Breakers on the board with a try inside the opening two minutes and O'Connor landed the conversion. Port dominated field position in the opening half and when O'Connor piloted over a penalty goal the 8-0 lead was always going to be difficult for the Bulls to run down.
Just on halftime Averillo crossed and while O'Connor conversion attempt missed the mark, the Breakers were in charge at 12-0 at the break.
Port City's Sarah O'Connor was named player of the match from the league tag grand final. Photo Mardi Borg
Play fell away in the second half, possibly due to the heat, but the Breakers always looked in control. Late in the game Averillo made it a double when she followed up on a kick to bring the score to 16-0.
Taree City captain-coach Kelsey Schneider acknowledged that the Breakers were the better side.
"They're a very good team,'' she said.
"To finish second was a pretty good effort for us. At one stage it looked like we wouldn't get a team in the pre-season.
"But we got together and stuck it out. It would have been great to come away with a win, but I think the girls are stoked to make a grand final.''
Schneider said Port's kicking game was excellent.
"And they're quick,'' she said.
Schneider isn't sure if she'll coach again in 2024.
"That's a long way away,'' she said.
Tilley Hunter was one Bull to test the Port City defence.
Port City 16 (J Averillo 2, N Pender tries, S O'Connor 2 goals) defeated Taree City 0.
