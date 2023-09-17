Port Macquarie News
Sarah O'Connor named player of the match as Breakers down Bulls

By Mick McDonald
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 8:36am
VERSATILE footballer Sarah O'Connor capped a highly successful night and day when she was named player of the match in Port City's clinical and comprehensive 16-0 win over Taree City in the Group Three women's league tag grand final played at Port Macquarie.

