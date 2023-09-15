All roads lead to our front and home (page)

The expressions "multi-platform" and "multimedia" are relatively new in the journalism game.
Not that long ago, you only got your local news from a newspaper like the Port News or whatever radio or television station you preferred.
These are referred to as "platforms".
Over the past two or three decades, they have been joined by the internet and social media, which are platforms on which all news mediums can be hosted.
This is why our industry increasingly refers to multimedia stories instead of just radio or TV stories for instance.
Multimedia is best hosted online and can be told with text, audio, video, graphics, interactives, photos and even illustrations. It's why digital journalism can be so compelling and, for those who get to play with all its tools, so much fun.
We all still love the paper, of course. There's something about seeing your name or photo in print. And sometimes it's nice to read what's being offered by our local advertisers without distraction (although clicking on their business links is really handy too.)
The Port News online - portnews.com.au - is a proprietary website, which means our publisher ACM controls what's on it. As soon as we share content to other platforms like social media, it's at the mercy of algorithms, which manipulate and deprioritise news stories based on money-making parameters set by giants such as Facebook and Google.
If only we knew what those parameters were. We could then be assured our journalism was reaching those who need to know, or might be interested to know, what's happening in their local community.
So, we use multiple platforms to promote our content; hoping we'll catch you on one of them. The thing is, they all lead to our Home Page. So, you can cut to the chase and come straight to us, or you can sign-up - FOR FREE - to any one of the following pathways.
ONLINE: portnews.com.au/ (which includes a digital version of the Port News newspaper.)
DAILY, WEEKLY OR BREAKING NEWS EMAILS: portnews.com.au/newsletters/
INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/portmacnews
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/PortMacquarieNews/
I'll see you at home!
Sue Stephenson
Editor, Port Macquarie News
