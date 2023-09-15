We've just seen fires spread quickly across parts of the Mid North Coast after one of the hottest winters on record, and we're being warned there are more to come.
So, why not make the potentially lifesaving decision to visit your local Rural Fire Service Brigade (RFS) this weekend, September 16 and 17, to learn how to "Get Ready".
The many volunteers who put their lives on the line to protect us and our homes, are also giving up their time to teach us how to prepare our properties and family bushfire plan.
RFS District Manager, Inspector Ugo Tolone, is among those warning of a difficult season ahead.
"Following years of wet weather and prolific vegetation growth, the risk of fire is returning, along with drier and warmer conditions," he said.
"Get Ready Weekend is an opportunity for residents to do their bit to prepare and protect family and properties in the event of a fire."
All of this year's Get Ready Weekend events can be found on the NSW RFS website rfs.nsw.gov.au/getready.
The Forestry Corporation's newest recruits are ready, having just emerged from an intensive bushfire training camp near Wauchope.
More than 50 staff from across the North-West, Mid North Coast, Sydney, Hunter, Central West, South Coast and southern NSW were trained in essential firefighting skills.
This included training in fire behaviour, tactics and strategy, leadership, command, control and communications and how to operate the range of appliances and equipment used at hazard reduction burns and bushfires.
Fire Training and Operations Officer Adrien Thompson said firefighters' wellbeing is their greatest concern.
"We take our firefighting responsibilities incredibly seriously," he said.
"Our training ensures everyone from our most experienced firefighter through to our newest recruits are fit and ready to be deployed to the fire front.
"We also send crews to assist on large bushfires across all tenures within their local areas, interstate and even internationally, so we need to ensure we are at the top of our game," he said.
Forestry Corporation is responsible for preventing and managing fires across two million hectares of NSW forests.
