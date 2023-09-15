Businesses from across the Hastings headed to the courts for this year's Hastings Valley Business House Cup.
The annual event saw ten local businesses compete against each other to help raise funds for the Hastings Valley Netball Association on Thursday, September 14.
Publicity Officer for the Hastings Valley Netball Association Linda Dewberry said that it was a fundraiser but also
"What I wanted to do was attract people that wouldn't normally come to netball," she said.
"They just come on the court, have a bit of a run around and a laugh."
Newly trained umpires also got a chance to practice on the courts.
"Most of them are pretty experienced but it's a good way for them to umpire, try it and see if it's what they want," Ms Dewberry said.
Starting at 6pm, teams from Elders Lifestyle Group, Macquarie Business Accountants, Headspace, TAFE NSW, Guzman y Gomez, Slade Refrigerated Transport, Audi, RSM Motorcycles, St Joseph's Primary School and Wauchope Public School took to the court.
The teams each played four rounds and a final with the most competitive teams in the competition, Slade and St Joseph's battling it out for the final spot.
After a close game it was last year's winner from Slade that walked away with a 9-7 victory.
The Hastings Netball Association also ended the night on a high with over $2000 raised for the local association.
