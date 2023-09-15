Port Macquarie News
Port City Breakers' three shots at Group 3 Rugby League grand final glory

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated September 15 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 4:30pm
Port City Breakers reserve grade (bottom photo), women's league tag and under-18s will play in their Group 3 Rugby League grand finals. Pictures: Port City Breakers RLFC Facebook
Port City Breakers reserve grade (bottom photo), women's league tag and under-18s will play in their Group 3 Rugby League grand finals. Pictures: Port City Breakers RLFC Facebook

The Port City Breakers Club is reaping the benefits of a hard-fought season with the reserve grade, women's league tag and under-18's side all making their Group 3 Rugby League grand final.

