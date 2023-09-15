The Port City Breakers Club is reaping the benefits of a hard-fought season with the reserve grade, women's league tag and under-18's side all making their Group 3 Rugby League grand final.
Port City won the club championship this year after the women's team and reserve grade came first in the season-proper and the first grade and under-18's side finished second.
"We're extremely happy with the performance across the board," Port City Breakers Club president Geoff Kelly said.
The women's side will play Taree City at 10.30am, the under-18's side will play the Port Sharks from noon, and the reserve grade will face Macleay Valley Mustangs at 1.30pm. The first grade grand final features the Port Sharks and Old Bar Pirates. That game will kick off at 3.15pm.
The Port City first grade side bowed out of the competition after they were defeated by the Macleay Valley Mustangs in the minor semi-final.
"The first grade side had a few hiccups in the last couple of their games and weren't able to put their best foot forward, so unfortunately they're not in the grand final," Kelly said.
"But, we're very proud of the teams who have made the grand final, and everybody will be there to support our other three grades on Saturday."
Port City won 11 of 12 games in the Group 3 women's league tag season-proper to finish minor premiers.
"The ladies have been so consistent this season," Kelly said.
"They had to contend with major injuries to two of their high profile players, but they have overcome that really well and I'm confident that they can bring the trophy home."
The under-18's side finished two points behind local arch rivals Port Macquarie Sharks in the season-proper.
Port City are coming off a gutsy final against the Macleay Valley Mustangs in a game that went into overtime and eventuated in a 38-35 score.
Before that, Port City fell short of victory against the Sharks in the major semi-final, going down 26-14.
"The Sharks have been the benchmark all season and have been a very strong side, but we've matched them the last two times we've played them," Kelly said.
Kelly said he's looking forward to the under-18s playing the Sharks in the grand final.
"It's great to have a cross town rivalry in the grand final. Hopefully, we put our best foot forward on the day, but I think it could be the game of the day."
Reserve grade finished the season undefeated and will face the in-form Macleay Valley Mustangs who are coming off an impressive 26-6 victory over the Sharks.
"Our reserve grade finishing on top hasn't been by chance... they have played really well as a team all season," Kelly said.
"They are a good young side and very impressive on the field. Kempsey's going to be really hard to beat... it's going to be a close encounter."
All senior grand finals will be played at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium on Saturday, September 16.
There will be alcohol free zones around the grounds where families can gather. Benches are also installed along the sideline, however families are also encouraged to bring their own chairs.
