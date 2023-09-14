Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Beekeeper Jenny Magill's experience as varroa mite red zone hits home

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
September 15 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Willow Glen Farm's Jenny Magill found out on Tuesday, September 12 that the Cooperabung property had entered the varroa mite red zone. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Willow Glen Farm's Jenny Magill found out on Tuesday, September 12 that the Cooperabung property had entered the varroa mite red zone. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Jenny Magill's beekeeping journey started with one Flow Hive as a measure to promote fruit and vegetable production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.