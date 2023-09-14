Jenny Magill's beekeeping journey started with one Flow Hive as a measure to promote fruit and vegetable production.
Four years later, the Willow Glen Farm beekeeper has 26 hives, a garden planted with bee food, a collection of bee-related books and a thorough understanding of bees.
But the beehives will be destroyed after the Cooperabung property, near Telegraph Point, entered a varroa mite red zone as part of the Kempsey cluster.
The eradication emergency (red) zones represent the areas where honeybee hives will be euthanised as authorities grapple with the varroa mite outbreak.
Mrs Magill cried for half a day when she learnt about her bees' fate. She accepts what is ahead although it remains a tough process.
"I'm going to sacrifice my bees to say I'm part of the solution," Mrs Magill said.
"That is how I feel about it."
NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) continues its efforts to contain and eradicate the varroa mite after the parasite was detected in biosecurity surveillance hives at the Port of Newcastle in mid-2022.
Mid North Coast beekeepers have been on alert since the bee-killing mites were first detected in the Kempsey area in August.
Mrs Magill's beekeeping hobby has been driven by a "love for the little creatures" and the farm's honey production has never been about making money.
Mrs Magill's husband Jason custom built the 26 bee boxes, which use a tower system to mimic a tree.
Every dollar from honey sales went back into plants for the bees.
Mrs Magill describes beekeeping as a fascinating hobby involving plenty of hard work and rewards.
A bee tattoo on Mrs Magill's arm symbolises her love of bees.
Her message to beekeepers is "do the right thing" to help prevent the varroa mite spread.
A DPI spokesperson confirmed the Consultative Committee on Emergency Plant Pests and the National Management Group remain committed to the goal of eradicating the varroa mite from NSW.
Varroa mites pose the most serious threat to honey bees worldwide, with the previous exception of Australia.
