The Port Macquarie Sharks are as ready as they'll ever be for the Group 3 Rugby League grand final against the Old Bar Pirates on Saturday, September 16.
The Sharks have enjoyed a "much-needed" week off after they defeated Old Bar in the major semi-final.
Sharks coach Matt Hogan said they're now primed for the big decider at Port Macquarie Regional Stadium.
"The week off has been much-needed, especially with some niggling injuries, but we're going into this week fighting fit and ready for battle," he said.
This will also be the first time the grand finals have been played at the Port Stadium since 2018. The 2019 games were at Wauchope while Old Bar hosted last year's fixtures. There was no competition in 2020 due to the pandemic and the 2021 season was cut short when the state went into lockdown.
Hogan said the home crowd advantage was not something to take lightly.
"We want all the Sharks fans out there in droves. Their support for the team will be an enormous boost for us and we intend to use that as our advantage."
Old Bar will be playing a second successive grand final. The Pirates were beaten 20-12 in last year's game at Old Bar.
The Sharks' last premiership was in 2018 when the Sharks accounted for Port City 18-10.
The Sharks then entered choppy waters with the last few seasons marred by inconsistent performances on the field.
Hogan, who signed on as the first grade coach this year, said it's been "a pleasure" to watch the team grow throughout the season.
"I came into this season completely blindfolded about the team... it's been a work in progress along the way and kudos goes to the club for coming this far.
"In the last two rounds of the regular season there was a chance we could've missed the finals, so to be hosting the grand final is a massive achievement for the club"
While the Sharks will be going into the grand final confident that they can produce another win over Old Bar, Hogan knows the road ahead won't be easy.
"We need to concentrate on starting strong and playing our style of footy," he said. "If we get our defence right, everything flows off the back of that.
"That's our focus and what we've been zoning in on all week.
"I've got nothing but belief that we can get the job done. We will put ourselves right in contention to come away victorious on the weekend."
The games will start at 10.30 with the league tag clash between Taree City and Port City. Under 18s (Port Sharks-Port City) will be underway from noon with the grand final (Port City-Macleay Valley) kicking off at 1.30. The first grade is timed to start at 3.15.
