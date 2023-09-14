This week we are looking over when I started writing this report.
Who would've thought the interest my surf reports would create.
When I first suggested to the Port News' Gee (Hassan) and Chantelle (Ansell) about doing a surf report, I am sure there were a lot of doubters and some misgivings from the Editor.
A few weeks later, the response was amazing.
Firstly, Editor Sue (Stephenson) rings me to tell me the report was in the Top 3 of ACM's online news stories, regionally. Then, personally makes time to come down to the fruit shop and meet me.
"I would compare that moment to catching a great wave."
Now to my readers and supporters.
I would like to say THANK YOU for the great feedback and support you have shown for the surf report.
There are three people that I would like to mention.
Firstly, there is Penny who requested that I draw a map of Town Beach naming all the surf spots e.g., Breakwall, Chickens, Flaggies and Middles.
Secondly, and just to show that it's not only locals who read the report, is Cherie's mum, Di.
She gives me feedback each week from Coffs Harbour, which is always so positive.
Thirdly and lastly is my old surf mate Frank who moved to Tasmania.
He gets the report emailed to him every week and he is always happy to give me suggestions for more storylines, and he offers some constructive criticism.
"Thanks, young fella."
This week, life savers report all beaches will have patrols kicking off from September 23.
They are getting ready for the school holidays and, with summer on the way, please remember to stay safe and swim between the flags.
We still have tricky conditions this week with easterly swells at 1-1.7m, with the wind mostly from NE to NW and around 5 knots gusting up to 15 knots.
The NE winds will bring the cooler water - 16 to 18 degrees - so pack the heaver steamer to keep warm.
Tides will be a lot more normal, 0.4m low to a 1.7m high. Best conditions are in the early morning and on the run-in tides.
Try Lighthouse, back of Middle Rock or take a quick road trip to Point Plomer and check out Queen's.
We are all mates together surfing. As my old dad would say, 'if you haven't got something nice to say, don't say anything at all.'
Safe surfing all. See you in the water.
Ken
*EDITOR: We are so glad you're getting great feedback Ken. We love reading your columns too!
