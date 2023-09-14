Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Ken Little's Surf Report: a big thank you to supporters and readers

By Surfing Columnist Ken Little
September 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kenny at dawn. Picture by Ruth Goodwin
Kenny at dawn. Picture by Ruth Goodwin

This week we are looking over when I started writing this report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.