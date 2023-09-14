The weather still can't make up its mind as to what season we are in. We have experienced north-easterly winds one day and cold southerly winds the next.
This weather pattern can often lead to inconsistent results on the angling front, however there is still some great action to be enjoyed by those willing to put in the time and effort.
In the Hastings River area, a few reasonably sized luderick are still around, with the ocean end of the southern breakwall seeing the more consistent action.
Cabbage and weed seem to be achieving better results.
The odd bream is also around off the local wharfs, with evening sessions using either strip bait or gut baits resulting in some nice fish.
The odd mulloway has also been encountered, with both lures and live baits seeing positive responses.
On the flathead front, results have been a little mixed, with some days seeing reasonable levels of action, and others seeing bites hard to come by.
Persistence seems to be the key.
Offshore, this week a few local anglers headed out mid-week which resulted in a few kingfish and pearl perch, along with the odd snapper.
In the Camden Haven region, offshore anglers throughout the week caught some terrific snapper.
Best of the reports have come from close off Bonny Hills and Lake Cathie.
While soft plastics have again accounted for most of the better-quality fish, solid numbers have been found by those prepared to anchor, burley and fish lightly weighted pilchards.
Off the rocks, the odd drummer is still about however you will have to put in a bit more time and effort to locate suitable locations.
On the tailor front, both Grants Head and Point Perpendicular have been worth a look, while the breakwalls have held a few bream after dark.
Throughout the week, Lake Cathie beach down to Middle Rock produced some decent catches of bream, whiting and flathead.
If you're wanting to fish off the beach this weekend, I'd look around the incoming high-tide wash around Lake Cathie.
In the Macleay River region, bream numbers remain excellent with best reports coming from those fishing lures during the day.
Offshore reports from further north are that anglers are starting to see the large schools of slimy mackerel heading south.
I find this usually means that the kingfish will start to feed, and those wider reefs will fire.
For the game fishing anglers, this time of year can be great to target striped marlin and tuna around 100-200m of water.
