Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Port Macquarie man Raymond Leonard Skinner denied bail on child abuse material charges

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Leonard Skinner was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Raymond Leonard Skinner was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged. Picture supplied by NSW Police

A Port Macquarie truck driver previously jailed for possessing child abuse material, has been refused bail on seven new charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.