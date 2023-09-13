A Port Macquarie truck driver previously jailed for possessing child abuse material, has been refused bail on seven new charges.
Raymond Leonard Skinner, 61, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Wednesday, September 13.
He had been arrested the previous day at a home in Port Macquarie, by strike force detectives investigating the alleged live-streaming of child abuse material.
Court documents show that Skinner was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with seven counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material on several dates between June 3 and August 26, 2023.
Defence lawyer Susie Gidlow argued that her client should be released from custody given his family ties in the community.
Skinner has a 91-year-old mother who lives in Wauchope.
Ms Gidlow told the court that Skinner would resume his work as a truck driver and would report to police as often as required.
The police prosecutor opposed bail.
He told the court that Skinner had been imprisoned before on similar charges and had failed to comply with conditions set under the Child Protection Register.
He also voiced concerns for the safety of the community.
Magistrate Darcy accepted Skinner had strong ties to the local community, but said he had "a moderate criminal history" and the risks "were unacceptable".
"In my assessment, given that you reside alone [and] there is a strong case in relation to this matter, the bail conditions do not appropriately mitigate the risks," she said.
Skinner was denied bail. The case will return to Port Macquarie Court on November 9.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.