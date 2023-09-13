Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Whales and calves close to our shores on southern migration

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whale watching season is back and this time you don't need binoculars to spot the humps, now including baby-sized ones.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.